Rockingham Library to present dramatic reading of short story

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., Rockingham Free Public library will present a virtual dramatic reading on Zoom of local author Bill Lockwood’s short story “The Kids Won’t Leave,” recently published in the 2020 fall edition of Two Hawks Quarterly Literary Journal.

Lockwood’s story involves a humorous look at an all-too-common phenomenon, especially in our current difficult times. He says, “Short stories were popular in mostly magazines from the time of Edgar Allen Poe through the ’50s. Now they are more likely found in the more academic world of literary journals, anthologies, and other collections. It was fun to have one accepted and ‘printed’ in one of today’s online literary journals.”

He also adds, “Though I say in the story it is in ‘New England’, the story is actually set and inspired by an event some years ago in Bellows Falls.” As he always does with readings of his work, Lockwood has invited some of community theater friends to do the actual readings. He says, “It might turn out to be like an old-time radio drama.”

Currently, Lockwood writes regularly in The Vermont Journal & The Shopper, and he covers community theater for The Eagle Times. Since retirement from social work in 2015, he has published four historical fiction novels with The Wild Rose Press. The most recent is “The Monsignor’s Agents,” a spy adventure set in the early ’80s between Malta and Rome. His next “Gare de Lyon,” set in World War II France, is currently under contract with an expected spring release.

For more information or to sign up for a Zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.

Bill Lockwood’s short story “The Kids Won’t Leave” published in Two Hawks Literary Journal can be accessed at www.twohawksquarterly.com.