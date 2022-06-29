Rockingham Library offers passes to parks and museums

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Looking for something fun and educational to do with the family? The Rockingham Free Public Library offers cardholders passes to museums, parks, and institutions throughout the state and in nearby communities.

Passes can be reserved up to a month in advance and provide free or greatly reduced admission. Each pass can be checked out by library cardholders aged 18 and older for three days at a time. The library recommends that all pass users call or check the institution’s website before going. Some may require masks.

Park and Museum passes available at the library include:

Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Brattleboro, Vt.

So. Vermont Natural History Museum, Marlboro, Vt.

Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury, Vt.

American Precision Museum

Nature Museum at Grafton, Grafton, Vt.

Vermont’s History Museum, Montpelier, Vt.

Vermont Historic Sites, Multiple Sites

Vermont State Parks

Vermont Institute of Natural Science, Woodstock, Vt.

Cheshire Children’s Museum, Keene, N.H.

Echo Lake Aquarium and Science Center, Burlington, Vt

Bandwagon Outdoor Summer Music Series from Next Stage, Multiple Sites throughout Windham County

This summer the Rockingham Free Public Library invites you to discover Vermont’s treasures with trips to museums, parks, and historical sites. This exciting service is provided by the financial support of the Friends of the Rockingham Library, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and individual institutions. For more information, call the Library at 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.