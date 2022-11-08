Rockingham Library hosts writing workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Award-winning writer Elayne Clift will lead a writing workshop on life experiences as a framework for crafting memoir pieces, essays, and poetry on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. She will offer humorous devices like satire, irony, and hyperbole in order to remember, ruminate, and write, inspired by the styles and words of accomplished writers who knew how to use humor to humanize a story or poke fun at people, politics, and society As Ralph Waldo Emerson said in a poem, “To laugh often and much…and to leave the world a bit better…this is to succeed.” Come prepared to hone your skills and have a bit of fun doing it. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.