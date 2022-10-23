Rockingham Library hosts author Brett Ann Stanciu

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the book “Unstitched” at the Rockingham Library and journey with author Brett Ann Stanciu as she finds ways to understand opioid addiction and how people and communities can heal.

A stranger, rumored to be a heroin addict, repeatedly breaks into the small-town Vermont library, which the author runs. After she tries to get the police involved, he dies by suicide. When she realizes how little she knows about opioid abuse, she sets out on a mission, seeking insight from others. Stanciu’s quest leads to compassionate generosity, renewed faith, and a measure of personal redemption. She realizes she has a role to play in helping the people of her community stitch themselves back together.

The author of this book will be talking about these experiences at the Rockingham Library in mid-November. “Unstitched” has been highly recommended by Deb Witkus of Greater Falls Connections and by Pat Fowler of Village Square Booksellers. Copies of this book were borrowed from various libraries across Vermont through the state’s interlibrary loan service. It is not necessary to be a library patron to borrow a copy of “Unstitched.”