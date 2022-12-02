Rockingham Library Holiday Party and Raffle

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Friends of the Rockingham Library will host a community holiday party from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. There will be plenty of holiday refreshments and live music.

Winning tickets for the friends’ holiday raffle will be drawn. The silent auction winners will be announced as well. Stop by the library anytime to see the prizes. Silent auction items include tickets to Ray Massucco’s Memorial Concert Event and a LUCI solar inflatable light and charger. Raffle items include holiday garlands of hand-felted hearts, a selection of knitting books, a variety of gourmet teas in lovely canisters, children’s books, toys, and games. Raffle tickets are being sold at the front desk. All proceeds from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the Friends of the Rockingham Library. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.