Robert O’Brien Open Studio Weekend

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Watercolor artist Robert O’Brien of Weathersfield will be exhibiting his paintings and prints during Vermont Fall Open Studio Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, at his studio/gallery, located at 2811 Weathersfield Center Road in Weathersfield Center.

Some of his recent original watercolors will be on display and for sale during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. All are welcome, and refreshments will be served each day. Follow the yellow road signs to Studio #73. Maps with directions and minitours are available at various locations throughout the region, and at welcome centers statewide.

Open Studio Weekend is sponsored by the Vermont Crafts Council, with a tour of 112 studios throughout Vermont. Robert is a national award-winning artist, who has been painting in watercolor for over 50 years. This will be an ideal weekend to get out, view spectacular foliage, and support our wonderful local arts and crafts community. For more information, call 802-263-9394.