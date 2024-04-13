Rob Zappulla and his 10 Piece Orchestra at COH

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Get ready to be transported back to the golden age of big band jazz with an unforgettable evening celebrating the iconic sounds of Herb Alpert and Sergio Mendes, brought to life by the incomparable Rob Zappulla and his 10 Piece Orchestra on Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House (COH) in Claremont, N.H.

Few artists possess the illustrious resume of Rob Zappulla. Having graced stages around the globe as the featured vocalist for the legendary Tommy Dorsey Orchestra under the baton of Buddy Morrow, Rob’s journey through music is nothing short of extraordinary. From enchanting audiences at the 2005 President’s Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., to sharing the spotlight with showbiz legends like Lesley Gore and Bobby Rydell, Rob’s career has been a whirlwind of unforgettable performances and accolades.

Rooted in a deep passion for music that began at the age of 13 under the tutelage of Ronald Kutik, principal trumpet player of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, Rob’s musical prowess extends far beyond the stage. With a list of credits that includes touring with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, as well as sharing billing with the likes of Tower of Power and The Temptations, Rob’s versatility as both a vocalist and trumpeter knows no bounds.

Now, Rob Zappulla invites you to join him on a journey through the timeless melodies of Herb Alpert and Sergio Mendes. With his signature blend of showmanship, style, and unmatched talent, Rob presents an evening of music that will captivate audiences of all ages.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the COH website, www.cohnh.org, or call the box office at 603-542-4433. An additional convenience fee will be applied for tickets purchased through the box office.

Concessions, including beer and wine, are now available at a majority of Claremont Opera House events, and are served after doors open as well as during intermission. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Rob Zappulla and his 10 Piece Orchestra as they pay homage to two of the greatest names in jazz history. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for a night you won’t soon forget.