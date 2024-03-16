River Theater Co. and Charlestown Rotary present “The Groom has Cold Feet”

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Charlestown Rotary and River Theater Co. will present a murder mystery dinner theater fundraiser, “The Groom Has Cold Feet,” on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m., at the town hall, first floor, in Charlestown, N.H. Dinner includes pulled pork, rolls, coleslaw, bean salad, coffee/tea, and a wedding cake for dessert.

In the1890s Old West, the reviled Albert Webster (Jeffrey Semprebon) turns up murdered the morning of his wedding to local sweetheart Kayla May Blossom (Ashley Guerriere). There’s no shortage of suspects in the sleepy town of Pine Grove. Luckily, there’s also no shortage of town gossips, each with her own theory acted out in hilarious slow-mo fashion for the audience to see (Meg Kupiec, Ruth Pratt, Liz Durrett, and Heather Smith). Could it have been saloon girl Darleen (Cayla Carpia), the last one to see Albert, and the girl he dumped for Kayla May? Was it Virgil (Jaden Rogers), the reluctant best man and ex-boyfriend of Kayla May? Or could it be Gladys (Sarah Streeter) loyal best friend to the bride? How about Hazel (Leslie Peabody), the about-to-be-evicted mother of the bride? Could local farmer Harley (A.J. Williams) want a wife bad enough to kill? And who is that mysterious stranger (Chuck Lessard)? It’s going to take all of Sheriff Tickle’s (Stan Marro) investigative skills, along with his sidekick daughter Sarah (Lanie Goodwin), deputy Milton (Armando Stettner), and the towns folk (Paula Carello and Olivia Herrington), and extra help from you, the audience, to solve this animated mystery.

Come for a fantastic fundraising dinner, and maybe even win a prize if you can guess “who done it.” Feel free to don old west clothing; flannels, suspenders, bandanas, hats – but present day clothing is okay too. Doors open one half hour before the show. Reservations must be made in advance online through Eventbrite, and tickets include full dinner and the show.

Proceeds from the dinner theater will benefit Charlestown Rotary and River Theater Company.