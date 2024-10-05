River Artisans Cooperative Yard Sale

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 14, the members of the River Artisans Cooperative will be holding their annual yard sale event along the sidewalk next to Ciao Popolo, right in the center of Bellows Falls. We’ll be there at the intersection of The Square and Bridge Street. The co-op members have been saving great stuff all year, and you will find treasures galore. This is a yard sale not to be missed.

As one of the oldest cooperatives in the state, we are proud to represent over 25 members. We invite you to stop in and enjoy browsing all the many items – beautiful jewelry, knitwear, paintings and photography, handmade journals, soaps and candles, leather and wood items, stained glass, and much more. If you make a purchase at the yard sale and mention that you saw this article, we invite you to go around the corner and into our store to be given a free unique bookmark as well. You can find us at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls, Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com.