River Artisans Cooperative announces new artisan

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative is pleased to announce their newest artisan member, Stephanie Sullivan.

Deep in the woods of Vermont Stephanie creates art that celebrates nature. She makes mixed media art and handmade cards that reflect the colors and textures of the plants in those woods. By sharing her art, and her love for nature, she hopes to inspire more people to actively and thoughtfully protect the natural world.

Run by artisans and staffed by artisans, River Artisans Cooperative’s shop contains the work of local potters, quilters, print makers, woodworkers, silversmiths, fiber artisans, basket makers, and many others.

The River Artisans Cooperative has been a welcoming space for artisans of all ages and mediums since 1975, making it one of the oldest craft cooperatives in the state of Vermont.

Located at 28 Square, Bellows Falls, VT 05101, 802-591-2085 www.riverartisanscooperative.com

Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day in December and until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. We will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 27and Dec. 28.