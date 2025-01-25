Ricky McEachern exhibition at Moore Free Library

NEWFANE, Vt. – Artist Ricky McEachern explores moments in time in an exhibition of his paintings opening Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Newfane’s Moore Free Library Crowell Gallery.

Titled “Everything is Now,” the show features landscapes and people in varied and colorful settings that McEachern has observed in his years exploring New England.

“The title comes from looking back at my experience working at Sears Roebuck in Chicago many years ago, when I suddenly realized that all of that was gone,” he said, “and that all the people who worked there had no idea what was coming and how different the future would be.

“They, and we, only have that moment, that now.”

The artist will be on hand to share his perspective at an opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4-6 p.m. The show runs through March 28.

Although he is relatively new to the area, McEachern has dived right in. He continues hosting a podcast called “Eager to Know,” in which he engages with creative people of all types, and he recently put his DJ skills to use with an early morning weekly broadcast on WOOL-FM radio in Bellows Falls called “Bellows Hellos,” and a tea dance that he organized at Ciao Popolo restaurant.

McEachern came to painting after working as an engineer, and then exploring art in Chicago, before moving to Saxtons River a few years ago. He held his first solo show in Saxtons River less than three years ago. More details and examples of his art can be found at his website, www.rickyartist.com.

The library is located at 23 West Street in Newfane. Library and gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 1- 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 1- 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public. Further information is available at the library website, www.moorefreelibrary.org.