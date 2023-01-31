Reinbow Riding Center volunteer Q&A

BELMONT, Vt. – Do you like kids, or horses, not sure, but you’re looking for something interesting or different to do with a little of your spare time? Why not think about spending some of that time with kids and horses at Reinbow Riding Center, where we give everyone the chance for an equine experience they will never forget. On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. we are holding a Q&A get together at the Mt. Holly Town Library in Belmont. Refreshments will be served.

We’re hoping you will bring the questions and we will have the answers as we show you what Reinbow Riding is all about. Our program is designed to improve the wellbeing of individuals with unique physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience. To do this we need volunteers to help us in many different capacities. It’s not necessary to have horse experience, or kid experience for that matter, you can learn on the job. And we always need people that might like to help with other aspects of our program like photography, videotaping, writing, handy work and grounds work, public relations, and yes just general office help, better known as paper jockeys. Not sure if this is for you? Come to our Q&A and see what we’re all about. Our riding program season runs from May 1 to Oct. 30 and the rest of the year we get ready for summer.

For questions or directions to the library (26 Maple Hill Rd. 05730), email janetupton@reinbowridingcenter.org, or call 802-236-2483. If you are unable to attend but would like more information, please contact us, and look for us on Facebook and Instagram @reinbow_riding_center and visit the website at www.reinbowridingcenter.org.