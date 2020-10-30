Register early for Holiday Wreath Decorating workshops

CHESTER, Vt. – Conquer the strange world of Covid-19 and bring on some joyous holiday spirit by decorating a premade evergreen wreath. The number of holiday wreath workshops, which will take place Nov. 19-21 at St. Luke’s Church in Chester, Vt., has been increased this year, but the number of participants in each session has been decreased to enable safe social distancing. Early registration will secure a choice session and discount. Masks will be required.

At the workshops, participants may choose from an impressive array of especially collected greens, berries, nuts and other natural materials, bows, and different embellishments that they would like to add to their premade evergreen wreath. Wire, glue guns, and other supplied equipment make the decorating easy and successful. Open to the public, the workshops will take place in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street, in Chester and will again benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental camp scholarships. Space is limited to six people per session this year, so participants should preregister early to be assured of a wreath and their preferred session. There are seven different workshops:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m.

Each session will offer all the essentials to create a very personal, one-of-a-kind wreath. Men and women are welcome to come alone or register with a friend or group, and participants are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them.

An early bird discount on the fee per wreath will apply to those who preregister and pay by Friday, Nov. 6. Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the wreath workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information and registration, please contact Lillian Willis, 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

This is a great opportunity to support two good causes, start getting ready for the holidays, and have fun doing it safely!