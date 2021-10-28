Register early for holiday wreath-decorating workshops at St. Luke’s

CHESTER, Vt. – Get ready for the holidays by decorating a pre-made evergreen wreath with specially collected greens, natural materials, bows, and other embellishments, plus all the wire, glue guns, and equipment necessary to make the decorating fun and successful. Open to the public, the workshops will take place Nov. 18-20 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street in Chester, Vt., and will again benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental camp scholarships.

Space is limited, so participants must pre-register and are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them. Choose from eight different workshop sessions to enable social distancing: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19 at 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m.

Each session will offer all the essentials to create a very personal, one-of-a-kind wreath. Men and women are welcome to come alone or register with a friend or group. Masks are presently required.

An early-bird discount on the fee per wreath will apply to those who preregister and pay by Friday, Nov. 5. Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the wreath workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information and registration, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

This is a great opportunity to support two good causes, start getting ready for the holidays, and have fun doing it!