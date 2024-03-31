Reed Foehl at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Grammy-nominated songwriter Reed Foehl will perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m., with highly regarded session drummer Jeff Berlin. Singer-songwriter Tommy Crawford opens. Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The event will be recorded and filmed. This show was rescheduled from January, due to weather.

Reed Foehl writes stories of the human condition, with lyrics and voice that push boundaries while paying homage to tradition; dusty, patient, genuine folk Americana. His sixth studio album, “Wild Wild Love” (2022), was recorded with The Band of Heathens in Austin, Texas. He now resides in the Green Mountains of Vermont, and continues to tour across the globe.

Foehl first hit radars as the lead singer of the relentlessly touring Boulder, Colo., band Acoustic Junction. His songs have appeared in TV and film productions, including the feature “Just Friends,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Laguna Beach,” “The Biggest Loser,” “Dawson’s Creek,” and “Party of Five.”

He was nominated for a Grammy Award for the song “Fly,” cowritten with Southern artist Brent Cobb, which country legend Lee Ann Womack recorded.

Foehl will be joined by drummer Jeff Berlin, veteran of the Boston scene, who has recorded and performed with – in addition to Reed – Jeffrey Foucault, Bow Thayer, Boris McCutcheon, and many more. He’s played on over 100 albums.

Tommy Crawford, multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, will open. A talented solo musician, Crawford is better known for his work in live theater and independent film as an actor, composer, lyricist, arranger, and music director. He is a founding member and director of NYC-based band/songwriting/theater collective The Lobbyists, which often explores the intersection between musical performance and theatrical storytelling. Tommy is a lifetime artist member of Ensemble Studio Theater, and a graduate of Yale University in theater studies. His most recent studio album, “Athena and the Moon,” was released in 2022.