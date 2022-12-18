“Redeemed” by Pollyanna Porter

REGION – On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. join Springfield Town Library and local author Pollyanna Porter on Zoom to discuss her book “Redeemed.”

The day after his grandfather’s funeral, David Sumner saves a drowning boy, and his life will never be the same. From the beautiful family farm in Vermont to the alluring art world of New York City, this new book by Pollyanna Porter follows David as he falls in love with the boy’s mother, struggles with a glamorous-though-empty life in the city, and finally flees, desperate for a fresh start.

“Redeemed” explores themes of loss, love, and redemption. Can the buried secrets of the past lead to redemption?

This event is free and open to the public, this is an online event registration is required.

Register in advance for this meeting:

www.bit.ly/3tekQ2V