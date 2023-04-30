“Rebirth” at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a special fine art exhibition. “Rebirth” is the exhibition in their new “Curated Collection” series. The show will run May 5 – June 16. The gallery is reopening for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, with an Opening Reception from 4-7 p.m. to launch the show.

DaVallia Gallery is taking a new approach to their events this year. They are pleased to introduce “Curated Collections,” which will be a series of exhibitions focused on a selected theme. Every six weeks, the gallery will feature a new body of artwork that will be curated in conjunction with their furniture and décor collection. The new collection will be available starting 4 p.m. opening day. The opening reception will be a wonderful evening and an opportunity to get the first chance at great new pieces and meet the artists. The series is designed to provide inspiration and a new experience upon each visit. It will also allow the gallery to showcase more work and support a larger network of regional artists.

The first exhibition, “Rebirth,” is about “spring, the season of rebirth, of hope and renewal. When we are encouraged by the increase of light and warmth as we awaken again and feel more like our true selves. The emerging greens of every shade and color, blossoms everywhere make us feel joyful. It is the season of new beginnings and full awakening. Spring is green and alive, it is a tender rebirth after the long winter slumber, and it is welcomed with open arms.”

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five star destination for the arts. Located on route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit them online at www.artfulvt.com. Detailed information about the artist reception is also available online or via DaVallia’s e-newsletter. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.