SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Raymond Latelle celebrated his 100th birthday and 80 years being an Elk of Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 of Springfield, Vt.

Mr. Latelle joined the Elks in 1943, days before he left to serve in WWII as an Army Air Corps pilot.

Vermont State Elks President Jim Kirkwood presented Mr. Latelle with a proclamation from Grand Exalted Ruler Bruce Hidley commerating this special day.