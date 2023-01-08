PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present New England’s acclaimed folk/roots quartet Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.

Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem feature four-part vocal harmonies, indelible songs, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitars, bass, and a homemade percussion kit of cardboard boxes, tin cans, caulk tubes, packing-tape tambourines, bottle-cap rattles, Mongolian jaw harps, and a vinyl suitcase. Over the past 20 years, the quartet has toured its uplifting, healing performances to concert halls, festivals, and residency engagements across North America, and has released seven CDs on Signature Sounds. From the Newport Folk Festival to California World Music Festival and beyond, this band’s steadfast brew of wit, camaraderie, and musicality leaves audiences everywhere humming and hopeful, spirits renewed.

In the lineage of string bands who blur the boundaries of American roots music, Rani, Andrew Kinsey, Anand Nayak, and Scott Kessel have always been standard-bearers, with a particular knack for pairing words and music. From bluegrass barnstormers to sultry swing, old-time gospel to bluesy folk-rock, they consistently turn in lush arrangements of original songs alongside artful re-workings of a melange of music.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are cheaper in advance or can be bought at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.