Proctorsville wildlife photography talk postponed

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The slideshow and talk entitled “How to Photograph Wildlife” by noted wildlife photographer Tim O’Donoghue, which was scheduled for this Friday has been postponed to Friday, Feb. 10 because of the extreme weather. The presentation will take place at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville, and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tim will discuss his bird and other wildlife photos and the techniques and equipment used, with an emphasis on wildlife biology and specific skills needed to photograph wildlife. The presentation is recommended for ages 12 and up.

This is the latest in the Walk and Talk series, a committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. The CCCA is an umbrella organization supporting the work of different committees in our community. The series is designed to present topics of general ecological interest to the public in the Cavendish area. Anyone can attend, space permitting, and the presentation is free. For more information, please contact Robin Timko at 802-259-2327, or at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.