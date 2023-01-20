Precision Valley Baptist Church celebrates new Pastor

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The members of Precision Valley Baptist Church would like to invite you to share with us in the joy of welcoming Rev. Joseph Mauricio Martins Jr. as our new Senior Pastor. Pastor Martins comes from Fort Worth, Texas with wife Ashley and son David. He holds a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology degree both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Old Testament studies. The installation service will be held in the sanctuary of Precision Valley Baptist Church, 66 Route 106, North Springfield, on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend the celebration lunch that will follow in the Fellowship Area. For additional information you may contact us at precisionvalleybaptist@yahoo.com, or the contact form via our website, or call at 802-886-8411.