PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Eastern European folk/Polish traditional/global roots music ensemble Polky, at Next Stage on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto-based Polky, featuring 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards “Traditional Singer of The Year” winner Ewelina Ferenc and suka (lap fiddle) virtuoso Marta Solek, delights audiences with joyful vocal harmonies, unusual instruments, and upbeat performances. Drawing deep inspiration from Poland’s rich cultural tapestry, they push musical boundaries by fearlessly blending Polish traditional music with sounds and rhythms from across the globe, carving out a niche entirely their own. With their infectious charm, captivating performances, and unyielding passion for exploration, Polky introduces Polish culture to North American audiences, embodying the role of cultural ambassadors for Polish modern traditions.

Polky’s 2020 debut album “Songs From Home” received praise from Songlines Magazine for its captivatingly dynamic essence, encapsulating the spirit of the multicultural city of Toronto, and reflecting the band’s deep-rooted Polish heritage. Their music is not just a sonic experience, but a celebration of cultural diversity, women empowerment, an invitation to revel in the joy of life, and a reminder that, deep down, we are all connected by the power of music.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.