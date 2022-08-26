Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival 2022

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the 17th annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3 and 4 from 2–5 p.m. The Festival has proudly been selected by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as a 2022 “Top 10 Fall Event.”

Local as well as internationally known musicians will team up for a lively two-day festival of folk and blues music performed in the pure country air of historic Plymouth Notch. The concerts are free; a donation is suggested, or guests may bring non-perishable food items in support of a food drive for the Vermont Foodbank.

The festival will be held rain or shine at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch. In the case of inclement weather, the rain venue is the Union Christian Church located within the historic village.

The Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival concerts are organized by Jay Ottaway and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and generously supported by Clear Lake Furniture, Good Commons, The Mountain Times, Plymouth Artisan Cheese, Ramunto’s Brick and Brew Pizza, Escobar Music and Vermont Standard.

2022 Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival Line-Up:

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2–5 p.m. – 2 p.m., Jay Ottaway and the Ramble. 3 p.m. The Speckers. 4 p.m., Sarah King.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2–5 p.m. – 2 p.m., Craig Bickhardt. 3 p.m., Alastair Moock. 4 p.m., Reggie Harris.