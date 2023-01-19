Play Every Town stops in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Community filled the air on Sunday Jan. 15 as the United Church of Ludlow filled with citizens waiting to hear composer-pianist David Feurzeig begin playing.

Feurzeig, a professor of music at UVM, embarked on an ambitious tour last May, deciding to perform a community concert in every one of Vermont’s 252 towns to raise awareness for climate change. Ludlow had the honor of being the 22nd town to be performed in.

The viewers were delighted by Feurzeig’s selection, blending upbeat ragtime tunes with beautiful classical elements. The music made you want to hop up and dance a jig one minute and moved you deeply and emotionally the next. Making the concert even more local Feurzeig was joined by two Ludlow singers. Lisha Klaiber joined in with her lovely soprano voice, performing “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess beautifully. Feurzeig was also joined by tenor and local George Thomson, Thomson and his wife Linda are two of the people responsible for helping set up this Ludlow concert.

Feurzeig touched on the history of many of the pieces played, weaving interesting stories of musicians past. He also touched many times on the topic of the concert, climate change, telling anecdotes and ways we can all support the earth and each other.

The people of Ludlow were lucky to enjoy such a wonderful concert. A huge thanks is necessary to David Feurzeig for envisioning this wonderful event and bringing it here and around the state, as well as the Thomsons and the United Church of Ludlow for helping to make this happen in our community.