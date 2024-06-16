Planet Zydeco on Putney Tavern lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk-rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, June 23, with an evening of Cajun and zydeco music by Planet Zydeco. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Copresented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

New England-based Planet Zydeco plays dance music of southwest Louisiana in the Cajun and zydeco traditions. Featuring accordion, fiddle, and vocals, backed by electric guitar, bass, rubboard, and drums, Cannon Labrie, Mark Trichka, Alan Bradbury, Michelle Kaminsky, Jack Ezikovich, and Bonita Weisman mix up-tempo songs with traditional waltzes. The band has played festivals, concerts, and dance halls throughout the northeast over the past two decades.