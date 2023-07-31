Pipe Dreams at Church on the Hill

WESTON, Vt. – Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and is proud to have Vermont’s premiere flute quartet, Pipe Dreams, perform on Aug. 6 in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m. Pipe Dreams presents “The Nature of Flutes.” The program includes music by Dvořák, Rimsky-Korsakov, Puccini, Berlin, Bozza, and more, and will feature flutes of all sizes – from piccolo to bass flute. Admission is still very reasonable, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. The doors open at 3:30 p.m., and admission is paid at the door. For more information see www.sundaysonthehill.org.