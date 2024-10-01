Pine needle Christmas ornament workshop at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to offer a one-day workshop, “Pine Needle Christmas Ornaments,” on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11a.m. – 4 p.m., with Irene Dizes.

You will create a unique, beautiful Christmas ornament using long pine needles from Florida, which will be formed around a 3-inch metal ring with decorative stitching. You will learn a simple and easy stitch to attach the pine needles. A small decorative winter ornament hangs in the center. Beading embellishments are optional. All supplies will be provided.

Dizes is a creator working with multiple mediums, and enjoys using natural materials to create. Her passion is fiber arts.

The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. Register by Saturday, Oct. 12. Please include your phone number.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.