JAMAICA, Vt. – Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival (PFCM) is returning to celebrate the 2024 summer season with an admission-free concert series. Concerts begin on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Jamaica, Vt., and run through Saturday, Aug. 10.

In the summer of 2012, Susanna Loewy founded a summer festival emphasizing music and visual art. In the foothills of the Green Mountains, Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival was born. Since then, PFCM has performed 63 concerts in southern Vermont, commissioned 13 world premieres, and has shown 13 works of visual art. This year will add four concerts to celebrate the communities in southern Vermont.

The Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival highlights musicians from the Grammy-nominated Inscape Chamber Orchestra in Washington, D.C., as well as musicians from in and around Vermont. As is PFCM’s tradition, a piece by the festival’s composer-in-residence will be performed at the concluding concert.

The 2024 season includes numerous events that are free and open to the public.

On Aug. 6, a children’s program will be held in the morning at the Jamaica Library,

and a garden concert and celebration at 3417 Vermont Route 30 in the evening. The

festival’s main performances will be held at the Jamaica Town Hall on Aug. 7 and

10, and the Grafton Community Church on Aug. 8.

Throughout the week, PFCM will also perform private concerts for southern Vermont

assisted living facilities in Manchester and Townshend.

For more information on the Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival, visit us online at

www.pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com. If you have questions, email executive director Susanna Loewy at info@pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com, or managing director Andy Sabol at andysabol@pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com.