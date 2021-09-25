Pick up a copy of “Stamped” at Rockingham Library today

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Don’t miss this chance to read the banned book “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi and then discuss it with some friends of different ages over Rockingham Library Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Youth as young as 12 and adults of all ages are encouraged to read “Stamped” and virtually gather ’round to have a conversation about race and our roles in fighting every day and systemic racism. Copies of this book are available to borrow from the front desk of the Rockingham Library, even if you don’t have a library card. While in the library, check out the display of the top 10 most banned books of 2020 during Banned Book Week, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

For more information or to sign up for a Zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. This discussion, sponsored by the Rockingham Library and the American Library Association, is free and open to the public.