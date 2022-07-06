Pianist tours the state, stopping in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Pianist David Feurzeig, with Community Concerts for a Cooler Climate, will be performing on Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St., Saxtons River. Admission is free.

This May, Feurzeig embarked on a mission to “Play Every Town;” a journey to play 251 free concerts in each of Vermont’s 251 towns to combat climate change through the power of community and music. With this project, Feurzeig will become the first musician to perform in every Vermont municipality. He is traveling in his solar-charged electric vehicle throughout the state, offering free concerts to bring attention to the interrelated issues of climate and community, while bringing the joy of music to his audiences.

“I want to support Vermont’s local communities,” says Feurzeig, “with live performance in village centers and downtowns, and fulfill UVM’s mission to serve as a resource for the whole state.”

Each concert includes local customization, such as collaborations with local artists or music by a local composer. At his concert at Main Street Arts on July 8, Feurzeig will accompany two local singers, Rockingham student Kaylee Desmarais, and Alyssa Becker, a former student of Rockingham’s Julane Deener.

Follow Feurzeig on his journey on Instagram, find up-to-date events for your town via Facebook, or visit the website at www.playeverytown.com.