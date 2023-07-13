Photographs by Hubert Schriebl at Landgrove Town Hall

LANDGROVE, Vt. – A show of photographs by Hubert Schriebl opens Sunday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at the town hall in Landgrove. Renowned for his photographs of skiing in Vermont, Hubert Schriebl came from Austria in 1961 to teach skiing at Stratton Mountain. This curated selection of photographs is hosted by the Landgrove Historical Society and will remain on display through Labor Day.

The Landgrove Town Hall is open Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Refreshments for the July 16 opening will be served by the Landgrove Historical Society and the Landgrove Meeting House. The opening will immediately follow the Landgrove Meeting House summer service at 9:30 a.m. next door where Ian Montgomery, Dean of the Anglican Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Lima, Peru, will speak.