Phil Henry with Rust and Ruin at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Singer-songwriter Phil Henry builds detailed worlds and characters with vivid lyrical imagery. His music displays the skills of a craftsman and the authenticity of an artist, with strong melodies buoyed by rhythmic acoustic energy. He’s earned contest wins at SolarFest and Susquehanna Music and Arts, and showcase slots at Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, and the NorthEast Regional Folk Alliance.

Popular retro-inspired country rock act Rust and Ruin will open the show with original songs by bandleaders Beth and Josh Adams, featuring their signature sweet harmonies and fancy fretwork.

This will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Jan. 22 at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets can be bought cheaper in advance through www.stage33live.com or paid for at the door. Seating is limited. All performances are recorded and filmed.

The Covid protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any Covid symptoms.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances, and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; coffee, soda, juice, water, and weird snacks available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be happening, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, the Bellows Falls Opera House, the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project, and WOOL-FM that helped fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.