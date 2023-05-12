Peru Church 2023 Concert Series

PERU, Vt. – The Peru Church is launching its 2023 Concert Series with legendary singer/songwriter Happy Traum.

Happy has impeccable taste in choosing a program of great traditional folk and blues songs, or contemporary songs written in the tradition, and even better taste in the way he arranges them with both reverence for his sources and the originality of his always creative fingerpicking guitar and warm singing.

Traum, performing on May 25, is one of four incredible performers that The Peru Church will host this season. White Mountain harper and singer Dominique Dodge will perform on June 17, the genre-bending singer/songwriter trio Mad Agnes will play on July 29, and enchanting folk/American trio Wildwoods will make their appearance Oct. 28.

Tickets for all performances are available now through www.eventbrite.com, or our church website at www.theperuchurch.org.

The Peru Church is an amazing, intimate venue for all types of music. Secure your tickets early.