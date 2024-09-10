Percussionist Cyro Baptista on the Bandwagon Summer stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Brazilian-born percussionist in jazz and world music Cyro Baptista, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m.

Baptista is a Brazilian-born percussionist and composer whose vast talent and penchant for innovation brought him to be praised as one of the most respected musicians in the world.

Baptista’s endless sonic curiosity and intense rhythm led him to create several musical ensembles, and record many albums of his own. He has also lent his sounds to several Grammy award-winning records and to over 300 CDs with many of the most beloved musicians in the world.

“Easily the most famous of all of the artists of the series, Cyro has played with Trey Anastasio, Paul Simon, Yo-Yo Ma, Herbie Hancock, and John Zorn. This project, Chama, is his new group that explores Brazilian themes, but with obvious surprises,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Cyro is a musician’s musician, and it goes without saying that we’re blessed to have this performance as part of our outdoor summer series. Cyro is a playful soul whose music is imbued with playfulness and virtuosity.”

Baptista leads four different ensembles with 10 released albums under his name. He tours continuously throughout the world with them. He conducts master classes at major musical institutions, such as Juilliard School, Berklee College of Music, New York University, Mannes College of Music, The New School, Holy Cross University, New World Symphony Orchestra, University of Vermont, University of Buffalo, Kimmel Center Jazz Camp, and K-12 schools across the country.

Baptista has a great interest in education and sharing his knowledge and experiences, especially to underserved factions of society, through his “Sound of Community” initiative.

This performance is copresented with The Stone Church.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 get in free. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.

