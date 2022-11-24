SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Start the holiday celebration with a weekend of winter carols sung by the Springfield Community Chorus on Dec. 3 and 4. The chorus is singing songs from around the world.

“Carol of the Bells” is a Ukrainian Christmas carol written by M. Leontovich and arranged by Peter J Wilhousky. “Ave Maria,” written by Serge Rachmaninoff, Russian born, two traditional Spanish tunes called “Song of the Wise Men” and “A La Nanita Nana.” A lively Andalusin carol, called “Gatatumba,” is arranged by Walter F. Anderson. A traditional spiritual from the United States called “Children Go Where I Send Thee” and a British carol by John Rutter called “Nativity Carol” are also included. The song to end the concert will be “Donna Nobis Pacem,” and the audience will be encouraged to sing or hum along this song of hope for peace on earth.

The concerts will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at Chester Baptist Church and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Springfield Congregational Church. There is no charge for the concerts but a donation is encouraged to cover the chorus costs.