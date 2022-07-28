Parker’s Passion to raise funds for district music programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Area nonprofit Parker’s Passion continues their support of student musicians with the second annual Pints for Parker’s Passion fundraiser. Held in memory of local musician Travis Parker, the event will take place Saturday, July 30 from 2–5 p.m. at Vermont Beer Makers in Springfield, Vt. Proceeds will fund music education programs in Springfield district schools.

In addition to a 50/50 raffle, attendees can enter to win prizes such as an acoustic guitar and gift certificates from area sponsors, including Bibens Ace Hardware, Crown Point Country Club, Green Mountain Classics, Tina’s Hallmark, and Willow Farm. Live music will be provided by The Illusions, Johnny O, and Steve Pixley, and the Simply Asian food truck will return to serve their popular fare.

Parker’s Passion was established by Travis’ children and friends after his untimely passing in 2020. A graduate of Springfield High School, Travis was a guitar player, singer, and songwriter for whom music played an outsized role, allowing his to express his emotions and to connect with others.

By supporting music education, Parker’s Passion hopes to positively impact as many young musicians as possible.

Funds raised from the inaugural Pints for Parker’s Passion fundraiser were donated to the music program at Springfield High School, to be used at the program’s discretion. This year’s event will benefit the music program at Elm Hill School.

For more information on Parker’s Passion and the Pints for Parker’s Passion fundraiser, or to donate to the initiative, visit www.facebook.com/parkerspassion05156 or contact Alanna Cox at ParkersPassion05156@gmail.com.