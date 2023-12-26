Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day watercolor workshop painting the magnificent New England countryside in winter at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Light, shadow, value, and composition will be emphasized. Rob will begin with a demonstration, explaining each step of the process. Students will then paint, with the instructor providing hands on assistance. All levels of painting ability are welcome, with some watercolor experience suggested. There will be a critique given at the end of the session.

A materials list will be provided at registration. There is a discount for members.

Please register by Jan. 6. If there are more than six students, the workshop

will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in

Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, contact 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page. The gallery is handicap accessible.