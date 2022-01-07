SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is pleased to offer “Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor” with Robert O’Brien, a Zoom workshop, Jan. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Explore painting the beautiful snowy New England winter landscape in this one-day workshop. Glazing techniques and layering of the subtle tints of snow will be introduced. Value, composition, and painting light and shadow will be emphasized. Students will work from photo reference and learn to create a finished painting from a favorite winter subject. Rob will demonstrate his approach and will provide hands on guidance to each student. A critique will be held at the end of the session.

The workshop is open to all abilities. Please sign up by Saturday, Jan. 12 so Rob can get everything set up. He will send you the link. There is a registration fee. Material list provided at registration.

For more information, please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact 802-885-7111 or galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.