Painting New England architecture workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild will offer a workshop on painting New England architecture with Robert O’Brien on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street, Bellows Falls.

In this creative watercolor workshop, participants will learn to paint the unique beauty of the historic New England architecture. They will also explore elements of composition and perspective as they relate to the subject, as well as painting texture and natural materials, and how to render the unique beauty of light and shadow in a realistic manner. The class will begin with a demonstration by the instructor, followed by class painting. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session. This workshop is open to all levels of painting ability.

O’Brien is a signature member of the American, National, and New England Watercolor Societies, along with several others. He is a full-time artist and instructor. He is a consistent award winner in many regional and national watercolor competitions. Robert serves as the scholarship chair for the American Watercolor Society. He lives and paints in Weathersfield, Vt., and teaches workshops regionally and throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, visit www.robertjobrien.com.

The workshop fee is discounted for SRAG members. Coffee and tea will be available, and participants should bring a lunch. To register for the workshop, please email Carolyn at poohbear@ne.rr.com.