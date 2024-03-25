Painting flowers in watercolor at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Popular artist Robert O’Brien is offering a one day workshop, “Painting Spectacular Flowers in Watercolor,” on Saturday, April 13, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Gallery at the VAULT.

Students will learn basic floral painting techniques, with an emphasis on values and composition. Layering and blending color into soft edges will also be taught. You will focus on painting from a close-up photo. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session. This course is open to all levels of painting ability.

The class will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield, with its great light and space. The cost of the class is discounted for gallery members. Please register by Saturday, April 6, and include your phone number and email so we can send you the directions. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. t– 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.