Paint spring village scene at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT extends an invitation to paint a primitive spring village scene on a canvas board with Debra Craigue on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

When spring is in the air, this old-time vision of a small country village will lighten your heart. No worries about drawing ability. Craigue has designed a transfer pattern for each student. You can be as detailed as you wish.

Craigue will provide the canvas board and a wide variety of acrylic colors. Please bring your own small and medium size round and flat brushes and a magnifying glass for details. Register by Wednesday, May 4. As of this time, masks are required.

For more information, call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield, VT. The Gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org for more information. Handicap accessible.