Pahua and Meridian Brothers at Bandwagon Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents the rising star of Mexican electronic folk, Pahua, and experimental Latin tropical band Meridian Brothers, on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

“Electronic beats mix with Mexican soul in Pahua. Cumbia meets psychedelic rock in The Meridien Brothers. This double bill is one for the ages,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Pahua’s artistry bridges many divides and is for anyone interested in how music marches forward with electronics, ethnic flavor, and mastery. The Meridien Brothers are for anyone who seeks out new sonic adventures while still wanting to tear up the dance floor.”

Pahua is the project of Mexican singer, composer, producer, and DJ Paulina Sotomayor, a blend of electronica and folklore that represents a very deep part of its creator: femininity, nature, inner strength, and self-discovery.

Sotomayor, the multitalented artist behind Pahua, brings together the traditional and the modern, with a unique sound that blends folkloric melodies with lo-fi beats and empowering lyrics. Her debut EP “Ofrenda” quickly gained traction among industry tastemakers, with Rolling Stone Mexico describing it as an “ode to nature and femininity.” Pahua’s latest release, “La Cura”, sees her team up with Spanish singer and composer Gizmo Varillas, resulting in a stunning collaboration that invites listeners to connect with life and happiness. With Pahua, expect nothing but pure magic.

Colombian guitarist and composer Eblis Alvarez started Meridian Brothers 20 years ago as a vehicle for his own experimental music. Over the years, the group has evolved into a five-piece band focused on reinterpreting all manners of Latin tropical styles with a strong psychedelic and experimental sensibility. The Meridian Brothers’ music uses popular Latin American rhythms, augmented by sampling techniques, elaborate effect processing, and Eblis’ quirky and theatrical vocals, which channel imaginary characters with both pathos and humor.

Eblis Alvarez has been an intricate part of the new generation of Colombian musicians who have been instrumental in reinventing Colombia’s rich panoply of tropical styles, bringing them firmly into the 21st century, but retaining a sense of fun and celebration that remains essential to the music.

Eblis is also a former member of Frente Cumbiero, and a current member of trio Los Piranas.

This performance is co-presented with Secret Planet Western Mass. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 are free. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.