OVRCC names Fischer Arts February Member of the Month

CHESTER, Vt. – Recognized for its exceptional art collection, as well as its mission of social responsibility, Fischer Arts has been selected as the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) February Member of the Month. With a unique blend of artistic expression and environmental consciousness, Fischer Arts has unveiled its latest winter exhibition and beautiful window display that not only inspires viewers, but also contributes to the preservation of nature.

Iris Fischer-McMorrow, owner of Fischer Arts, shares, “Fischer Arts is grounded by a love for the natural world, a passion for conservation and preservation, and a deep appreciation for art. Supporting conservation efforts is important to Fischer Arts, and therefore a portion of all sales is donated to organizations working to preserve fragile ecosystems and protect wildlife.”

The work in the gallery reflects natural history themes, including botanicals, ocean life, minerals and metals, and more. It’s a special way to bring the beauty of nature indoors. The art gallery includes the work of over 10 local artists that align on mission, and showcases handcrafted jewelry, stained glass, ceramics, paintings, layered paper creations, watercolors, and more. In addition, the gallery has a curated selection of antique prints that connect the splendor of nature with history. This combination of contemporary work with original prints creates a truly stunning fusion of the old and the new.

Every season, Iris curates her gallery windows with special care and thoughtful intention. The Winter Windows display invites passersby to take in the wonder and the elegance of this winter. Currently, Winter Windows highlights work from painter Jason Brockert’s “Woods” series, new bird sculptures from New Hampshire artist Michael Kline, and beautiful pieces from Brattleboro, Vt., jeweler Allison Korn. As there is an impressive mix of contemporary work and unique antique pieces, you’ll also find lovely hand-colored bird lithographs from the mid-1800s. Right now, the grouse is front and center.

The art gallery has grown immensely since opening its doors in Chester, Vt., and its roots extend far beyond. The gallery is a product of a cherished love for the arts that extends through generations and geographies.

Iris says, “The gallery is a part of my heritage. I spent many of my formative years hanging about in my mother’s art gallery. Eugene Galleries specialized in antique prints, maps, and books, and was a huge part of a small community on Boston’s Beacon Hill. Over time, the gallery became an integral component of my life that has now extended to my work at Fischer Arts.”

Whether you are in search of a standout piece for your home, looking for the perfect meaningful gift, or feeling the desire to immerse yourself in the captivating blend of art and nature, it’s an opportunity to support the world we live in. Drop by the gallery on the Common in Chester on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., or by special appointment.

