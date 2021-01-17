Open Wall submissions open for “Resilience” exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A unique feature at Gallery at the VAULT is the opportunity for community members of any age or experience to show their work. The next Open Wall theme will be “Resilience,” on exhibit from March 12 through May 5. So now is a great time to create how you might express the idea of resilience, perhaps with a photo, painting, sculpture, or other creation. Artists may bring their work March 3 or 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. For full details, see www.galleryvault.org.

We invite you to view the new show, “Curvature” by Jamie Townsend. Browse the creations of 125 artists and craftspeople.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shop online at www.galleryvault.org and curbside is available.