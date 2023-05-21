Open Studio Weekend in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Weathersfield artist Robert O’Brien will be exhibiting new watercolor paintings, prints, note cards, and other art related items during Open Studio Weekend, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. Open Studio Weekend is sponsored by the Vermont Crafts Council, www.vermontcrafts.com, and features 145 studios statewide. Robert’s studio is Studio #90, and is located at 2811 Weathersfield Center Road in Weathersfield Center. Look for the bright yellow Open Studio road signs for directions.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Robert’s studio will be part of Tour Loop 11, which includes local studios in Weathersfield, as well as Chester, Ludlow, and Springfield. Maps are available at local information centers, and at the Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield.

Take a ride and enjoy the beautiful spring weather in Vermont on Memorial Day Weekend, and remember that supporting the arts supports the local economy. For more information, call 802-263-9394.