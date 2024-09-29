Open studio at River Artisans Cooperative

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – During the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6, when artists and craftspeople throughout Vermont open their doors and studios to visitors, the River Artisans Cooperative on The Square in Bellows Falls invites people to make a stop there as part of their tour. In addition to a wide range of art and unique craft items, there will be refreshments available. There will also be a free gift for visitors to choose from with each purchase. Artist Cindy Moses is offering silver jack-o’-lantern earrings as a choice, and book artist Deborah Stuart is offering one-of-a-kind bookmarks. The shop has many great items in a wide range of prices, so it’s the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Our address is 28 The Square, and we are open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. We hope that you’ll stop in during Open Studio days, or any other time you’re in the area.