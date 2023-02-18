OLLI ‘Vermont vs Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film’

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amanda Gustin, of the Vermont Historical Society, will launch the Spring ‘23 semester of the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, with the program ‘Vermont vs Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film’ on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.

Vermont has been a featured location in Hollywood movies for nearly a century. It has represented many different ideals during that time, and its portrayal reflects both Vermont’s own history as well as American history. Examining those films provides interesting and fun insights into the hold Vermont has had on imagination in the media age.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of his or her age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. and last about an hour and a half.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form and an addressed envelope to send in payment after the program.

There is a membership series special fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done online at this website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 1-802-656-5817 during regular office hours Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number, and email address) indicating full series membership or which specific program(s) you wish to attend. Mail this information and your check (made out to University of Vermont-OLLI) to: OLLI at UVM, 23 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.

If mailing in the registration, please allow 10-14 days from the date of mailing the check to receipt and processing.

If there are weather related changes to the schedule you can check the above website on the morning of the program.

Due to the current situation of Covid the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events, including OLLI, will be vaccinated. Masks are optional and welcomed. For full health and safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield .

The next program on March 14 will be ‘Jennie B. Powers: The Woman Who Dares.’ She took a stand against social vices in New Hampshire and Vermont in the early twentieth century, working extensively with the animal humane society.