OLLI program, “Your Fake News is My Absolute Truth: Tribal Politics”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jon Margolis will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Your Fake News is My Absolute Truth: Tribal Politics,” Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Margolis, an author and freelance journalist, will give us a journalist’s offbeat look at tribal politics and the coverage thereof. An overlook will include a pandemic and a global heat wave that some think do not exist, election results still disputed, a racial dialogue – or rival monologues – both overdue and resisted, politics in America – and even in Vermont – so tribalized that the public can not agree on facts, much less on policy. Presentation will be an examination from neither tribe.

The final program of this fall semester will be Nov. 30 with the ever-popular Mark Breen returning for his 10th annual program with Springfield OLLI with an engaging program “A Mighty Wind: The Hows and Whys of Hurricanes.”

OLLI Springfield is pleased to be able to again host in-person programs. Due to the changing current situation of Covid-19, the University of Vermont is now requiring all attendees to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

The events are very safely run. We welcome new participants. There is a membership fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. Register online at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. For registration help, call 802-656-5817.