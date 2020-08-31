OLLI offers online speaker programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The popular Springfield area Osher Lifelong Learning Institute speaker programs will not be meeting in person this fall. Due to the Covid-19 virus concerns, the University of Vermont OLLI director has canceled all statewide in-person programs for the safety of its attendees.

The university OLLI team has planned an exciting Distinguished Speakers Series with seven interesting topics. You can see a listing in an advertisement in this paper, as well as checking out the descriptions and registration at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli. You can participate via Zoom for a registration fee.

When it is safe to again hold in-person programs, local programs will be scheduled. The interesting ones that people had been looking forward to that were canceled in March will be rescheduled.