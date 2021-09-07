OLLI fall semester begins with Vermont historian Chris Graff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Chris Graff will begin the fall 2021 Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Series, Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m., with “Why Vermont is What America Wants to Be.” This program will be held in person at the Nolin Murray Center on Pleasant Street in Springfield, Vt. The University of Vermont requires all attendees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Graff, a noted Vermont historian, journalist, and analyst, will present why it is that Vermont leaders touch a nerve with America. Jim Jeffords’ declaration of independence and the presidential campaigns of Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders show that Vermont leaders have an outsized appeal in the country. He will explain why Vermont is what America wants to be.

Graff has written extensively about Vermont history and politics and is the author of “Dateline Vermont,” which looks at the state’s shift from the most Republican state in the nation to the most Democratic state in the nation. He hosted “Vermont This Week” on Vermont Public Television for 15 years and worked for the Associated Press for 28 years.

OLLI, affiliated with the University of Vermont, is a local membership program geared towards seniors 50 years and older who want to engage in meaningful learning “just for the fun of it!” However, people of all ages are welcome to attend.

The OLLI series programs are selected with input from the local members and carry varied themes including history, art, music, literature, health, nature, science, travel, and current events.

There is a membership series special fee for this fall. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. We can no longer take any payments at the door or onsite. All attendees must register prior to the start of the program. Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

If you prefer to register by mail, please include your name, address, phone number, email address, and indicate full series membership or specific programs. Mail this information and your check, made out to University of Vermont-OLLI, to: OLLI at UVM, 460 South Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Please allow 10 to 14 days from date of mailing check for receipt and processing.

For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817. The complete Springfield program list is available at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

Our thanks go out to local benefactor, Barbara Sanderson. OLLI online Distinguished Speakers Series is also available by Zoom. Information is at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli.